Ebang International to Address the Shareholders in an Open Letter

HANGZHOU, China, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced that it plans to address the shareholders in an open letter at the beginning of next week to respond to allegations in the short seller report issued by Hindenburg Research on April 6, 2021. In the open letter, the management will reaffirm its vision for the Company’s future and provide updates to its ongoing expansion plans. Such letter is further expected to reaffirm the Company’s commitment to create value for all shareholders and take whatever necessary and appropriate actions that may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders.



About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a leading bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed or registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company seeks to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.cn/.

