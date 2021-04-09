New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SERD Therapeutics Market: Focus on Product, Therapy, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058334/?utm_source=GNW

• By Application – First-line treatment and second-line treatment



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising incidence of breast cancer

• Advanced route of administration: oral drug delivery



Market Challenges



• Resistance to endocrine therapy



Market Opportunities



• SERDs as combination therapy

• Therapeutic potential in different types of cancer



Key Companies Profiled



AstraZeneca, Plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, Hofmann-la Roche AG, G1 Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Zenopharm LLC, Radius Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, InventisBio, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HBT Labs, and Amneal pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is SERD therapy?

• How did the SERD therapy market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

• What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global SERD therapeutics market?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain this market?

• What is the impact of generics on branded therapy?

• What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

• What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of products to be used in breast cancer treatment?

• How is SERD therapy being utilized for the treatment of postmenopausal women with breast cancer?

• What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global SERD therapeutics market in 2019?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What will be the growth rate of the SERD therapeutics market during the forecast period?

• How will each segment of the global SERD therapeutics market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each segment by the end of 2030?

• Which product segment and application segment are expected to register the highest CAGR for the global SERD therapeutics market?

• What is the market size of the SERD therapeutics market in different countries of the world?

• Which geographical region is expected to contribute to the highest sales in the global SERD therapeutics market?

• What is the regulatory framework for the SERD therapeutics market in different regions?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global SERD therapeutics market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?



Market Overview



The unmet clinical benefits and quest for novel therapies with better efficacy and safety to improve the quality of life in patients living with breast cancer treatment, complete estrogen receptor inhibition, and resistance to multiple endocrine therapies led to the discovery of SERD therapies.SERD therapy has been extensively accepted and used as both monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutic agents.



The potential of SERD therapy in breast cancer treatment is yet to be fully discovered, thus leaving a substantial scope of innovation and research in the field.



The global SERD therapeutics market was valued at $1000.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4085.0 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.66% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market growth can mainly be attributed to the increasing breast cancer incidence and mortality worldwide, increasing number of relapsed or refractory cases in breast cancer, unmet clinical benefits with existing breast cancer treatments targeting hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, eased route of administration and dosage exposure, rising focus of the key players on research and development (R&D) activity for new product launch, and increased government and private funding for improved safety and outcomes provided by SERD therapy.



The global SERD therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth in the future. The increasing global breast cancer incidence and mortality and increased demand for endocrine therapies that cure chronic conditions completely and improve the quality of life of patients are the major factors anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global SERD therapeutics market.



Furthermore, the increasing number of relapsed or refractory cases in breast cancer, unmet clinical benefits with existing breast cancer treatments targeting hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, painful route of administration and limited dosage exposure will augment the SERD therapeutics market.Also, the increased use of SERDs as combination therapy with other endocrine agents and rising focus of the key players on research and development (R&D) activity for new product launch is expected to drive the market.



Rise in government and private funding for improved safety and outcomes provided by SERD therapy are additional factors propelling the growth.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on therapy type, product, region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The global SERD therapeutics market is currently dominated by Sandoz, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Accord Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. The market dominance of these companies can be attributed to cost-effective generic fulvestrant availability in the market. As of 2018, AstraZeneca Plc was the only company to offer SERD therapy in the global SERD therapeutics market. The company has now witnessed a sharp decline after generic launch in several regions. With the pipeline of SERD therapeutics, the market is expected to augment tremendously. Some of the major companies with strong and early pipeline include Sanofi S.A., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Radius Health, and AstraZeneca Plc.



Based on region, North America is the leading contributor to the SERD therapeutics market in terms of revenue.The growing breast cancer incidence, relapse from existing endocrine therapies, and the substantial research and development made in the field are consequentially promoting the growth of the North America SERD therapeutics market.



Also, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are expected to register the high CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



