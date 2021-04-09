$9 Billion Dental 3D Printing Industry Outlook, 2027 Featuring Profiles of 34 Competitors Including 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, EOS, General Electric, Renishaw, and Stratasys

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental 3D Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dental 3D Printing Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental 3D Printing estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Selective Laser Sintering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vat Photopolymerization segment is readjusted to a revised 24.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $527.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR



The Dental 3D Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$527.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 22.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.



PolyJet Segment to Record 28.2% CAGR



In the global PolyJet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$331.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 29.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors Profiled



3D Systems

Asiga

Carbon

Concept Laser

DWS Systems SRL

EnvisionTEC

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs

General Electric

Institut Straumann AG

Kulzer GmbH

Planmeca Oy

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape

Renishaw PLC

Roland DG

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker B.V.

and more...

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental 3D Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr3vo0