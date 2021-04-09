New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Display Materials Market – Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058333/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• By Product Type - Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Thin-Film Transistors LCD (TFT-LCD), and Others (Micro-LED, Mini-LED, and QLED)

• By Application Type - Smartphones, Television and Monitors, Smartwatches, Automotive Displays, Laptops and Tablets, and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, France, U.K and Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



Growth Drivers



• Increasing adoption of OLED technology in the display industry

• Growing next-generation display manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific



Market Challenges



• Lack of awareness among consumers regarding the adoption of new technologies

• High cost and limited investment in new display technologies



Market Opportunities



• Changing automotive industry landscape to create opportunities for display material providers

• Regulations toward the usage of Cadmium in displays



Key Companies Profiled



Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corporation, Novaled, Nanosys, Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., and DuPont Inc



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• Why are next-generation display materials a requirement in the market? How have the display materials evolved over the years?

• Which type of display material and application are expected to dominate the market between 2021-2026?

• What are the driving and restraining factors affecting the global next-generation display materials market?

• How are the future trends expected to impact the global next-generation display materials market in the coming years?

• What are the opportunities for players in the global next-generation display materials market?

• How is the growing display market interconnected with the consumption of next-generation display materials?

• What are the applications and corresponding end-use industries driving the demand for next-generation display materials?

• Which region and country are major consumers of the next-generation display materials?

• Which country/region is going to emerge as a potential revenue-generating pocket during the forecast period, 2021-2026?

• What are the business strategies adopted by major players in the global next-generation display materials market?

• How has COVID-19 impacted the next-generation display materials business across the supply chain globally?



Market Overview



The market research study offers a wide perspective of different types of next-generation display materials and applications they are used for.The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of these types in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions and countries.



The study focuses on the changing landscape of the display market, owing to the significant developments made by the leading players.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, application, region, and country.



The next-generation display materials market segmentation (on the basis of type) is further categorized into sub-type.



The global next-generation display materials market on the basis of application is segregated into smartphones, television and monitors, smartwatches, automotive displays, laptops and tablets, and others.



The global next-generation display materials market segmentation by region is segregated under five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Competitive Landscape



The global next-generation display materials market’s competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the next-generation display materials market. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corporation, Novaled, Nanosys, Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., and DuPont Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America

