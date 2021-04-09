global market for regenerative medicines is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.99% over the forecast period of 2020-2030

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Regenerative Medicines Market: Focus on Products, Applications, 17 Countries’ Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058332/?utm_source=GNW



• Product – Tissue Engineering (Allogeneic Tissue, Autologous Tissue, Xenogeneic Tissue, and Synthetic Tissue), Stem Cells (Stem Cell Services and Stem Cell Therapies), and Cell ang Gene Therapy (Car-T Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Other Cell Therapies)

• Application – Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Wound Care, Cardiology, Immunology, Dermatology, and Other Applications



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., and Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Consolidation Among Healthcare Juggernauts

• Rising Number of Clinical Trials for Regenerative Therapies

• A Favorable Regulatory Environment to Accelerate Approvals and Market Entry

• A Rising Awareness for Stem Cell Therapeutics



Market Challenges



• Lack of Reliable Vector Production for Cell and Gene Therapy

• Exorbitant Cost of Next-Generation Therapies



Market Opportunities



• Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies

• Multiple Investments in Expansion of cGMP Units

• Innovations in Regenerative Medicine



Key Companies Profiled



AbbVie, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis International A.G., NuVasive, Inc., Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Vericel Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Market Overview



Healthcare experts have found cell and gene therapy to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets, and the global market for regenerative medicines is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.99% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, including increasing consolidation among healthcare juggernauts, rising number of clinical trials for regenerative therapies, a favorable regulatory environment to accelerate approvals and market entry, and rising awareness for stem cell therapeutics, that are fueling the growth of the global regenerative medicines market.



Regenerative medicine is challenging the current healthcare practices by targeting the treatment of the root causes of disease and disorders, transforming it into an incredibly exciting space. However, these advancements have not come without significant challenges and uncertainties, which will also further need to be overcome to realize the full potential of regenerative medicine.



Cell and gene therapies, under the regenerative umbrella, are slowly and steadily becoming a healthcare standard, particularly in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe, where already established markets for tissue engineering and stem cell have largely been responsible for driving the global regenerative medicine phenomenon. Cell and gene therapies, though advancing at a rapid pace, have primarily been targeted for hematological malignancies. However, the same potential has not been replicated in solid tumor applications, consequently creating demand for cell therapies focusing on solid tumors. As a result, the industry is now moving toward the research and subsequent clinical translation of next-generation therapies, led by natural killer (NK) cells, which offer a viable option for solid tumors as well. Such trends are consistently propelling the industry toward realizing the true potential of precision medicine.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The global regenerative medicines market is currently witnessing several developments, primarily aimed toward bringing new products to support clinicians for the treatment of life-threatening disorders.Major manufacturers of regenerative medicine products are actively involved in undertaking significant business strategies in order to translate success in research and development into the commercial clinical setting.



Although tissue engineering and stem cells remain the dominating product segments, the advent of cell and gene therapy has revolutionized the regenerative medicine phenomenon, moving it more toward the precision medicine space.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the regenerative medicines market due to a high number of active advanced therapeutic medicinal product trials, massive government funding, expansion activities by major companies, and an overall high adoption rate for advancing therapies. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



