



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings





1. Issuer Details









ISIN







GB00B01FLG62







Issuer Name







G4S PLC







UK or Non-UK Issuer







UK









2. Reason for Notification









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights









3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation









Name







JPMorgan Chase & Co.







City of registered office (if applicable)













Country of registered office (if applicable)







US









4. Details of the shareholder









Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?







No







NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan Securities LLC J.P. Morgan Securities plc









5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







06-Apr-2021







6. Date on which Issuer notified







08-Apr-2021







7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation





. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.00% 0.01% 8.01%





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







8A. Voting rights attached to shares





CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) GB00B01FLG62 Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Sub Total 8.A Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold





8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS Sub Total 8.B1





8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS Sub Total 8.B2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation







2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)





Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 0.000000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 0.000000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 0.000000





10. In case of proxy voting









Is there proxy voting?







No







Name of the proxy holder













The number and % of voting rights held













The date until which the voting rights will be held















11. Additional Information







Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)







12. Date of Completion







08-Apr-2021







13. Place Of Completion







London, United Kingdom



