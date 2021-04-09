Notification of Major Holdings

London, UNITED KINGDOM


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details




ISIN



GB00B01FLG62



Issuer Name



G4S PLC



UK or Non-UK Issuer



UK




2. Reason for Notification




An acquisition or disposal of voting rights




3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name



JPMorgan Chase & Co.



City of registered office (if applicable)





Country of registered office (if applicable)



US




4. Details of the shareholder




Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?



No



NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association   
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   
J.P. Morgan Securities plc   




5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



06-Apr-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified



08-Apr-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum ThresholdBelow Minimum ThresholdBelow Minimum Threshold
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.00%0.01%8.01% 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares


CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62  Below Minimum Threshold  Below Minimum Threshold
Sub Total 8.A Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
     
Sub Total 8.B1    


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
      
Sub Total 8.B2    


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc   0.000000
JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   0.000000
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association   0.000000


10. In case of proxy voting




Is there proxy voting?



No



Name of the proxy holder





The number and % of voting rights held





The date until which the voting rights will be held






11. Additional Information



Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



12. Date of Completion



08-Apr-2021



13. Place Of Completion



London, United Kingdom