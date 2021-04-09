New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid Tumor Testing Market: Focus on Technology, Cancer Type, Application, End User, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058331/?utm_source=GNW

• Cancer-Prostate, Breast, Colorectal, Endometrial, Lung, Melanoma, Brain, Thyroid, Liver, Ovarian and Other

• Application – Clinical and Research

• End User – Academic and Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising Incidence of Cancers

• Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

• Expected Increase in Adoption of Genetic Testing

• Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies



Market Challenges



• Uncertain Reimbursement Policies

• Requirement of High Capital Investment Hindering Expansion

• High Pricing Pressure



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations

• Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Companies

• Technological Advancements in the Field of Cancer Genomics

• Mushrooming Direct-to-Consumer Testing Services Market



Key Companies Profiled



Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), QIAGEN N.V., ASURAGEN, INC., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc., Inviate Corporation, Opko Health, Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings, OmniSeq, and Guardant Health



Market Overview



Healthcare experts have found the solid tumor testing market to be one of the growing markets, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period, 2020-2030. The market is driven by the need for the development of an advanced solution based on various technologies such as next-generation sequencing, in-situ hybridization, and polymerase chain reaction for cancer research in various applications such as diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.



The market is favored by the development of high-throughput, rapid, sensitive, and multi-parametric solutions for prognosis, diagnostics, and treatment. The gradual increase in the prevalence of cancer globally has furthered the solid tumor testing market.



Furthermore, several contract research organizations are focusing on the development of solid tumor testing services, which enable to perform an extensive preclinical study at lower operation costs and less turn-around time.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of cancer type, technology application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of high-resolution multiplex diagnostics providing information on cellular interaction and tissue heterogeneity to understand disease biology and pathology. Due to technologically advanced solutions and intense market penetration, companies such as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated have been a pioneer and a significant competitor in this market.



Other key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), QIAGEN N.V., ASURAGEN, INC., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc., Inviate Corporation, Opko Health, Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings, OmniSeq, and Guardant Health.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the global solid tumor testing market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region.



The global solid tumor testing market utilizes technologies such as next-generation sequencing, in-situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction, and other technologies for the development of advanced diagnostic tools to cater to a holistic approach toward the treatment of cancer. The rising incidence of cancer and the increasing global burden of the disease has subsequently furthered the growth of the market.



