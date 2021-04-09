New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Former Soviet Union Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058310/?utm_source=GNW
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Former Soviet Union with start years up to 2025
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Former Soviet Union, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Former Soviet Union across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Former Soviet Union oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058310/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Former Soviet Union Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion ProjectsSummary The total number of oil and gas projects in the Former Soviet Union expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 536. Of these, upstream projects would be 73, midstream at 124 projects, refineries at 112, and petrochemicals would be the highest with 227 projects.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Former Soviet Union Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058310/?utm_source=GNW