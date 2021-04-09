Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market (2020 to 2027) - by Transmission Type, Gear Type, Transmission System, EV Type, Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market 2020-2027 by Transmission Type (Single-speed, Multi-speed), Gear Type, Transmission System (AT, CVT, AMT), EV Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV transmission market will reach $28.45 billion by 2027, growing by 31.1% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing demand for electric vehicles, favorable government initiatives, and increasing technology advancements in the transmission systems.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global EV transmission market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global EV transmission market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Transmission Type, Gear Type, Transmission System, EV Type, Vehicle Type, and Region.



Based on Transmission Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Single-speed Transmission

Multi-speed Transmission

Based on Gear Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Single-gear Transmission

Multi-gear Transmission

Based on Transmission System, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

AT Transmission

Constant Variable Transmission (CVT)

Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

Other Transmissions

Based on EV Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Transmission Type, Transmission System, and EV Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global EV transmission market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Transmission Type

3.1 Market Overview by Transmission Type

3.2 Single-speed Transmission

3.3 Multi-speed Transmission



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Gear Type

4.1 Market Overview by Gear Type

4.2 Single-gear Transmission

4.3 Multi-gear Transmission



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Transmission System

5.1 Market Overview by Transmission System

5.2 AT Transmission

5.3 Constant Variable Transmission (CVT)

5.4 Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

5.5 Other Transmissions



6 Segmentation of Global Market by EV Type

6.1 Market Overview by EV Type

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

6.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Commercial Vehicles



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

8.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Allison Transmission Inc.

AVL List GmbH

BorgWarner Inc

Continental AG

Dana Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

JATCO Ltd.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/776fhf