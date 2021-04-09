New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market: Focus on Sensors, Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers, Application, 9 Countries Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05788098/?utm_source=GNW



• By Product (Sensors and Apps, and Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers)

• By Indication (Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., and Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

• Increasing adoption of digital technology among individuals

• Treatment satisfaction with inhaled therapy among individuals



Market Restraints



• Issues related to the accuracy and reliability of the device

• Availability and high cost associated with digital respiratory devices



Market Opportunities



• Expansion into the emerging markets

• Predicting future exacerbations



Key Companies Profiled



3M Health Care Limited, Adherium Limited, Amiko Digital Health Limited, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Capsule Technologies, Cognita Labs, Cohero Health, Findair Sp. z. o. o, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pneuma Respiratory, Propeller Health, Sensiron AG, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How pharmaceutical companies are capitalizing on the opportunity for connected inhalers to improve drug sales?

• What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global digital respiratory devices market?

• What are the potential recovery scenarios of the market from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how can it impact the market forecast?

• How will the pharma industry evolve in terms of drug-based devices in the future?

• What are the potential business models in global digital respiratory devices market?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global digital respiratory devices market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the digital respiratory devices industry?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global digital respiratory devices market in 2021?

• How is each segment of the global digital respiratory devices market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

• What is the market share of each of the companies in the global digital respiratory devices market and what are their contributions?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Porter’s five forces analysis

This section includes exhaustive information on the competitive intensity of the market which helps any firm to understand the market, the competitors entering or leaving the market, and the firm’s competitive strategy to operate in the market.



• Business Model Analysis

This section comprises information on the key business models deployed in the market by leading players.



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Impact on digital respiratory devices Demand and Supply

o Future Impact (Short-, mid-, and long-term)

o Entry Barrier and Opportunities for New Entrants



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different indications

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth



Expert Quote



“Lack of consumer awareness is a key barrier to market entry for new players. Digital awareness among consumers is in the process of growth. However, more awareness needs to be created for the same. The lack of an established consumer base can hamper a start-up’s ability to enter the market due to low confidence on business viability and returns.”



Scope of the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market by each of the aforementioned segments.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global digital respiratory devices market, including a thorough analysis of the different end-users.The study also provides exhaustive information on competitive landscape, brand share landscape, market share of the leading players, as well as other vital information with respect to the global digital respiratory devices market.



The report considers sensors and apps, and smart inhalers and nebulizers.



Key Companies in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market



