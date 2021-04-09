Worldwide Automotive IoT Industry to 2027 - Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive IoT Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Communication Type (In Vehicle, V2V, V2I), Connecting Form (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Application, Distribution (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global automotive IoT market will reach $166.3 billion by 2027, growing by 25.2% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing demand for connected vehicles, government initiatives for smart traffic management system, rising funding and approvals for autonomous vehicle testing, demand for infotainment and real time vehicle tracking system, and improved demand for road vehicle safety solutions.



Highlighted with 83 tables and 57 figures, this 157-page report "Global Automotive IoT Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Communication Type (In Vehicle, V2V, V2I), Connecting Form (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Application, Distribution (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive IoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive IoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Communication Type, Connecting Form, Application, Distribution, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Hardware

Software & Solution

Service

Based on Communication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication

Based on Connecting Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Embedded Systems

Tethered Systems

Integrated Systems

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Based on Distribution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Communication Type, Connecting Form, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive IoT market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software & Solution

3.4 Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Communication Type

4.1 Market Overview by Communication Type

4.2 In-Vehicle Communication

4.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication

4.4 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connecting Form

5.1 Market Overview by Connecting Form

5.2 Embedded Systems

5.3 Tethered Systems

5.4 Integrated Systems



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Navigation

6.3 Telematics

6.4 Infotainment



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

8.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Apple, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Audi

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ford

General Motors

Google Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tom Tom N.V.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsvwn