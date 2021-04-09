New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Advances Enabling Sustainability in Building and Construction Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058086/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing industrialization and urbanization activities will further increase the global energy consumption and the subsequent carbon emissions thereby increasing the negative impacts of the building & construction industry on the environment.



The improper disposal of hazardous and demolition waste into the environment in the construction industry also has a negative impact on the health of people living in the surrounding areas. These negative impact therefore presents a compelling case to adopt sustainable construction techniques, which will enable the reduction of carbon emissions and natural resource consumption, optimize water utilization, and minimize climate change consequences. It is also necessary for the stakeholders involved to make use of innovative technologies to ensure enhanced material reuse, and make use of energy efficient technologies which also leads to achieving sustainability in the building & construction industry and will also help the stakeholders to cater to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).This research service titled ‘Technology Advances Enabling Sustainability in Building & Construction Industry’ focuses on identifying and analysing technologies that can improve sustainability of the building and construction industry. The research also evaluates the impact of these technologies on the SDGs. In this research, three key technology areas are of focus, namely: 1. Reducing embodied carbon using sustainable building materials.2. Improving energy efficiency using Net Zero Energy Buildings and 3. The incorporation of biophillic designs The research highlights various factors that facilitate technology development and adoption such as:Global and regional trends and initiativesStakeholder efforts such as collaborations, partnerships, funding and investments etc.Technology developments & Noteworthy stakeholders and Growth Opportunities for stakeholders working towards improving sustainability in the Building and Construction Industry

