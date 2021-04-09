New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GCC Food & Beverage Retail Market Outlook, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058084/?utm_source=GNW





The outlook offers a perspective into the disruptions that occurred in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and how these disruptions changed the outlook for the industry and ushered a paradigm shift toward the new normal.It provides a lens on the changing shares and contributions toward retail and HORECA for any given category in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019, and how the resumption of a normal course of operations will unfold in 2021.



It highlights the new market dynamics of omnichannel consumption, along with health and wellness, which will serve as a major foundation of the ethos and behavior of GCC consumers during grocery purchases. It also highlights the prevalence of eCommerce platforms and how organizations are investing in last-mile delivery logistics to offer an attractive value proposition to the client over the next 5 years.

