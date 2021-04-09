Global C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, and Elastomers) Market Outlook Report 2021: C.A.S.E. Market will Experience High-demand Growth Due to Lightweighting

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovative Business Models to Transform the Global C.A.S.E. Market, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the research and analysis for the coatings, adhesives and sealants, and elastomers (C.A.S.E.) market at a global level.

End markets of this industry have been undergoing varied degrees of transformation as a result of a number of Mega Trends, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and international trade wars, in addition to product and end-user-specific existing and emerging trends.

The main end industries covered include construction, automotive and transportation, marine, footwear, energy, healthcare, furniture and DIY, packaging, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, metal and glass processing, and pulp and paper. The highlights of 2020 and top trends of 2021 are discussed. Revenue forecasts are provided for each product group segment from 2018 to 2021, along with the market split by end application and region of each product group for 2021.

The study analyses the predictions from 2020, identifies the top eight predictions for the C.A.S.E. market for 2021, and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The analysis shows major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2020, and regional analysis is for North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

For each industry segment, market snapshots consist of 2019/2020 revenues, 2021 conservative and aspirational forecasted revenues, and percent revenue forecasts by region. In addition, the study provides overall key growth opportunities and companies to action for the total C.A.S.E. market. The base year is 2020, and the forecast period year is 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary, 2021 C.A.S.E. Market Outlook

Key Highlights of the Global C.A.S.E. Market

Challenges Faced by the Global C.A.S.E. Market Because of COVID-19

The 2020 Global C.A.S.E Market - 2020 Forecast versus Actual

2020 Global C.A.S.E. Market - Key Regulations

Global C.A.S.E. Market Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast

Top Predictions for 2021 - C.A.S.E. Market

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the C.A.S.E. Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope, Global C.A.S.E. Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation with Product Value Chain - Global C.A.S.E. Market

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Global C.A.S.E. Market

2008-2020 Global Historic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2021 World GDP Growth Snapshot

US-China Trade Relations - Moving towards Deglobalization and Supply Chain Localization

The Biden Administration and the Global C.A.S.E. Market Impact

The BREXIT Trade Deal and the C.A.S.E. Market Impact

Notable M&As in 2020

5. Key Global C.A.S.E. Revenue Trends 2021

Forecast Assumptions

Global C.A.S.E. Market by Segment in 2020 and 2021

Global C.A.S.E. Market by Region in 2021

6. Key Predictions for 2021

Key 2021 C.A.S.E. Market Trends

Prediction 1 - High-precision Bonding Will Become a Key Requirement in a Diverse Set of End-use Industries

Prediction 2 - The Market for Adhesives and Sealants Used in Food and PPE End-use Sectors Will Experience Robust Growth

Prediction 3 - Regulations Increasingly Favouring Sustainable Products are Expected to Drive Sustainable Adhesive Development in the Market

Prediction 4 - The C.A.S.E. Market will Experience High-demand Growth from the Evolving Trend of Lightweighting and the Use of Different Types of Materials

Prediction 5 - The Rising Popularity of 3D Printing Technology is Expected to Improve Elastomer Manufacturing Efficiency Significantly

Prediction 6 - The Rising Demand for Improved Interior Air Quality and Greater Resistance to Infections Will Drive New Coating Product Development

Prediction 7 - Supply Chain Disruption Will Pave the Way for the Reshoring of Manufacturing and Operations

Prediction 8 - Digital Transformation in the C.A.S.E. Sector Will Clear a Path for an Improved Business Model

7. C.A.S.E. Product Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Coatings

Coatings Companies to Watch

2021 Market Snapshot - Adhesives and Sealants

Adhesives and Sealants Companies to Watch

2021 Market Snapshot - Elastomers

Elastomer Companies to Watch

8. Regional Predictions 2021

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global C.A.S.E. Market

C.A.S.E. Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Adhesive and Sealant Development to Meet Challenging EV Applications

Growth Opportunity 2 - Catering to the New Unmet Needs of Tyre Manufacturers Opens Business Opportunities for Elastomer Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity 3 - High-performance Acoustic and Fire Sealant End-use Requirements Expected to Create Fresh Business Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 4 - Specialty Products for Modular Construction

Growth Opportunity 5 - C.A.S.E. Raw Material Supply Chain Management for Renewable Energy Applications

10. Key Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2ad7x