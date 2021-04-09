eSight 4 Recognized as the Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021 by Tech Ascension Awards

TORONTO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight , today announces eSight 4 has been recognized as the Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021 by the Tech Ascension Awards, which honors companies that possess the most innovative technology in their respective industry.



Designed by people in the low vision community for people in the low vision community, eSight’s wearable assistive device is clinically validated to significantly enhance vision for those who are living with low vision and legal blindness. Setting a new standard for enhanced vision technology, eSight 4 was built to increase accessibility in the community, providing even greater visual clarity and a more versatile hardware design to retain 100% mobility and all-day use. eSight 4 allows wearers to reduce eye strain while at work or school, read bus routes and navigate supermarket aisles with ease. The medical device incorporates new advanced cloud-based capabilities and mobile apps, along with eSight’s patented bioptic tilt to allow users to use their natural peripheral vision.

“eSight 4’s advanced technology allows people with visual impairments to return to work and school, as well as enjoy activities like never before.,” said Robert Vaters, eSight’s CEO and President. “eSight 4 was created with extensive testing and input from people in the low vision community to create a device that fulfills many different needs, prioritizing mobility. This medical device changes lives, and we’re honored that Tech Ascension recognized the possibilities eSight holds for so many people.”

eSight is used by a wide range of individuals from adolescents to seniors with more than 20 different eye conditions. Users typically live with 20/60 - 20/800 visual acuity. Using eSight, many can achieve up to 20/20 visual acuity.

The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

“Consumer technology has become instrumental in our lives, especially over the past year when we’ve needed more automation and connection than ever,” said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. “We’re excited to be able to recognize companies like eSight for their outstanding innovations and strength in their respective markets.”

eSight 4 is available for purchase through a growing number of optometrists, ophthalmologists, distributors specializing in low vision assistive technology throughout countries across North America and Europe, and at www.eSightEyewear.com.

For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

