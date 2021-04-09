Origin Learning Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Origin Learning is living their mission to combine contemporary technologies with relevant instructional strategies and provide world-class learning experience for the enterprise learners.

Its award-winning LXP offering, Origin Fractal, brings to market a mobile-first, secure, and scalable platform. Key features include an intuitive interface, powerful search & discoverability, analytics & reporting, AI-driven competency mapping, personalized learning path, seamless API-based integrations with other enterprise platforms in the L&D ecosystem to facilitate a comprehensive learning experience.

“Origin Learning is a unique player in the industry because they have the expertise and know-how to deliver end-to-end learning technology & solutions. Origin Fractal LXP, is an innovative platform capable of supporting results-driven training solutions that deliver high-impact learning outcomes”, said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer for Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding Origin Learning as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Origin Learning organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Origin Learning product/service messaging, website, collateral marketing material, and social media strategy.

“We are excited to be named as a Smartchoice Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall. Origin was founded with a vision to evangelize & promote product training through state-of-the-art learning technology and solutions, said Origin Learning’s Chief Executive Officer, Vasanthi Balasubramanian. “We thank our customers & partners for having faith in us and giving us opportunity to work on some of most innovative, complex, and challenging projects. We are motivated more than ever before to make a difference by creating and delivering amazing learning experiences that lead to desired outcomes.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Origin Learning offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

---About Origin Learning

Founded in 2009, Origin offers its flagship product, Origin Fractal LXP along with end-to-end learning content & technology services that include consulting, design, development, deployment, maintenance, and support.

Origin partners with L&D professionals to strategize unique learning solutions, and accelerate learning to meet client’s business objectives. Visit https://originlearning.com/ to know more.

