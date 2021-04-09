F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 April 2021, at 14.00 EEST
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Robin Wikström
F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wikström, Robin
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20210408131708_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,266 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,266 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com