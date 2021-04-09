F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Pertti Ervi

Helsinki, FINLAND

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 April 2021, at 14.00 EEST

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Pertti Ervi

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ervi, Pertti
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20210408125815_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,800 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,800 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com