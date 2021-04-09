New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra High-performance Liquid Chromatography to Fuel the Growth of the APAC Chromatography Market, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058081/?utm_source=GNW

In particular, it also discusses the product areas, vertical market segments and application areas that bolster growth for the forecast period—2020 to 2025.With 2019 as the base year, the research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects up to 2025. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed that includes discussion with senior management of chromatography instrument manufacturers that is supported by secondary research. Spending on chromatography will reduce in 2020 due to COVID-19 and unforeseen challenges (e.g., buyer purchasing power).Focus on research and development (R&D) in the Internet of Things (IoT) will continue to boost demand, as vendors will try to differentiate their products with key features and functionalities. The demand for chromatography instruments in the forecast years is expected to be from high-growth industries such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals due to their application in food and drug testing.Demand is expected to increase for instruments:

•With a low cost of ownership

•That provide remote data and condition monitoring solutionsThe revenue of the chromatography market was $1,397.4 million in 2019, with a base-year growth rate of 7.4%. The market is set to grow further, once the impact of COVID-19 reduces.

