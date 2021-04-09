Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook 2021-2030: Around 168 Planned and Announced Plants are Slated to Come Online

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - China and India Leads Global Ethylene Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global ethylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 201.32 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 310.68 mtpa in 2030.

Around 168 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Among countries, China and India are expected to lead ethylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by the Iran and US.



Scope

Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

Ethylene planned and announced plants details

Global ethylene capacity by feedstocks

Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global ethylene industry

Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

1.1. Key Highlights

1.2. Major New Plant Announcements

1.3. New Plant Cancellations

1.4. Key Stalled Plants

1.5. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

1.6. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2021

1.7. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2020

1.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Ethylene Industry

1.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry

1.10. Capacity Contributions to Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

1.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.12. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.13. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

1.15. Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



2. Key Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants



3. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vh4v8d