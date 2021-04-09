Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

| Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 17/2021         April 9th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Company announcement


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameSven Madsen
Senior management employee’s positionDeputy Chairman of the Board
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Sale
Trading date9 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedSold outside the market to Central European Food Production Company
Number of securities traded180,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded2,736,000


NameCentral European Food Production Company
Senior management employee’s positionCentral European Food Production Company ApS is 100% owned by Deputy Chairman of the Board, Sven Madsen
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date9 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedPurchased outside the market from Sven Madsen
Number of securities traded180,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded2,736,000

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Attachments
SE_17_2021_Transactions_by_members_of_senior_management_and_board_of_directors_in_shares_issued_by_Columbus_and_related_securities