Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 17/2021 April 9th, 2021

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Sven Madsen Senior management employee’s position Deputy Chairman of the Board ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Sale Trading date 9 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Sold outside the market to Central European Food Production Company Number of securities traded 180,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 2,736,000





Name Central European Food Production Company Senior management employee’s position Central European Food Production Company ApS is 100% owned by Deputy Chairman of the Board, Sven Madsen ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 9 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Purchased outside the market from Sven Madsen Number of securities traded 180,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 2,736,000

