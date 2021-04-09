New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Increasing Competitive Intensity to Push Major Suppliers Out of Business in the North American Brakes Aftermarket" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058075/?utm_source=GNW

It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for five product types, namely, brake pads, brake rotors, brake calipers, brake shoes, and brake drums.



The base year for analysis is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with rising average vehicle age, will primarily drive unit shipment during the forecast period. Due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenue is expected to grow faster than the unit shipment.Brake pads, brake rotors, and brake calipers, being a part of the disc brake system, are expected to grow, while brake shoes and brake drum product categories are expected to decline due to their declining installed base.Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers, followed by the OES channel. eRetailers have lesser share; however, retailers and eRetailers are expected to gain share from warehouse distributors.Distribution groups, with their increasing bargaining power and through their powerful private label brands, will restrict the price increase, due to which overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period.With the advent of electric vehicles, brake parts will have a higher product life, resulting in slower growth. This impact would become evident by the end of the forecast period. With increasing low-cost suppliers, the market is expected to more competitive during the forecast period. Prevalence of the national brand will become very minimal. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth in the future.

