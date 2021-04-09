Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 31 0124RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 04/14/202104/14/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,3902,170
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 124.000/3.550108.000/-0.145
Total Number of Bids Received 2216
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,0152,604
Total Number of Successful Bids 1912
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1912
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 124.000/3.550108.000/-0.145
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 124.510/3.500108.150/-0.174
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 124.000/3.550108.000/-0.145
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 124.288/3.520108.048/-0.154
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 124.510/3.500108.150/-0.174
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 123.820/3.570107.850/-0.115
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 124.237/3.520108.027/-0.150
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.141.20