|Series
|RIKB 31 0124
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|04/14/2021
|04/14/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,390
|2,170
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|124.000
|/
|3.550
|108.000
|/
|-0.145
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,015
|2,604
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|19
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|124.000
|/
|3.550
|108.000
|/
|-0.145
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|124.510
|/
|3.500
|108.150
|/
|-0.174
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|124.000
|/
|3.550
|108.000
|/
|-0.145
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|124.288
|/
|3.520
|108.048
|/
|-0.154
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|124.510
|/
|3.500
|108.150
|/
|-0.174
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|123.820
|/
|3.570
|107.850
|/
|-0.115
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|124.237
|/
|3.520
|108.027
|/
|-0.150
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.14
|1.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND