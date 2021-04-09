New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Leukapheresis Market by Product, Leukopak, Indication, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491534/?utm_source=GNW

9%. Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis andc cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The leukapheresis disposables segment holds the highest market share, by product, in the leukapheresis products market, in the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the leukapheresis market is broadly segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukaphersis devices.Leukapheresis devices are further segmented into centrifugal devices and membrane separators.



The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.



The centrifugal devices segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis devices market, in the forecast period.

Based on type, the leukapheresis devices market is broadly segmented into centrifugal devices and membrane separators.Centrifugal devices segment is expected to grow at the higest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing installation of centrifugal apheresis devices in hospitals for therapeutic apheresis.



Increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for development of cell-based immunotherapies to promote the growth of this segment in the forecast period.”

Based on application, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications.The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies and leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development.



In the leukapheresis products market by end user segment, blood component providers & blood centers segment holds the highest market share

On the basis of end user, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into blood component providers & blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & transfusion centers.Blood component providers & blood centers hold the largest share in this market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR T-cell therapies, and the increasing demand for blood components in clinical conditions such as cancer.



In the leukopaks market by type, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in forecast period

Based on type, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs.In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.



Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia holds the largest share in the leukopaks market, by indication, in the forecast period

Based on indication, the leukopaks market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and other indications (colorectal cancer, neuroblastoma, breast cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia).The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment accounts for the largest share of the leukopaks market, by indication.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of leukopak-based cell therapies for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and a high number of CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials for ALL.



Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia holds the largest share in the leukopaks market, by indication, in the forecast period

Based on indication, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs.In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukopaks market, by end user, in the forecast period

By end user, the leukopaks market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic & research institutes.Pharmacuetical and biotechnology companies are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in this market in the forecast period.



Thi highest growth rate can be attributed to increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with academic institutes, research centers, and hospitals for new drug development.



North America holds the largest share in the leukaphereis and leukopaks market, by region, in the forecast period

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.



A breakdown of the primary participants for the leukapheresis market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–45%

• By Designation: C-level–40%, Director Level–35%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–21%, Rest of the World – 17%



A breakdown of the primary participants for the leukopaks market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–38%, and Tier 3–22%

• By Designation: C-level–40%, Director Level–35%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–39%, Europe–28%, Asia Pacific–22%, Rest of the World – 11%



The prominent players in the global leukapheresis and leukopaks market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), MEDICA S.p.A (Italy), PuriBlood Medical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), and Beijing ZKSK Technology Co. Ltd. (China). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), StemExpress, LLC. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), BioIVT (US), Discovery Life Sciences (US), and Intelligent Tissue Group (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various leukapheresis and leukopaks product and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global leukapheresis and leukopaks market and different segments such as product, application, indication, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________