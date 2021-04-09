Clear Blue Technologies Delivers Green Energy for Hy-Vee

TORONTO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU, FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today announces 3 new store projects with the US-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee. After 6 years, this will bring the total store count to 16 across Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri that have implemented Illumient Smart Off-Grid Lighting from Clear Blue. The most recent orders were for over $80,000 CAD and includes approximately $15,000 in a three-year, Energy-as-a-Service recurring revenue contract.



Founded in 1930, Hy-Vee is an employee-owned supermarket chain of more than 240 stores located throughout the Midwestern United States in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“We are proud to work with Hy-Vee by providing Illumient Smart off-grid streetlights to improve the safety and comfort of customers in their parking lots,” said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Blue Technologies. “Not only does Illumient offer clean, reliable lighting, but the off-grid technology doesn’t require connecting to costly grid infrastructure and provides enhanced security by providing resilient off-grid lighting even when grid power grid is out.”

Hy-Vee has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and has been deploying Clear Blue’s Illumient off-grid streetlights since 2015 in multiple phases to provide clean, low-cost and reliable lighting for its parking lots. The first installations were highly successful and Hy-Vee has therefore continued to roll out projects across other stores, in multiple states.

John Brehm, Director, Site Planning at Hy-Vee stated: “As one of the top 25 supermarket chains in the country, we recognize that being a good steward of the environment is more than simply recycling pop cans. We are uniquely positioned to lead the way in terms of sustainability and we’re focused on being proactive in this area, not because a government regulation instructs us to do so, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

By the end of 2021, parking lots at 16 of Hy-Vee’s stores will have Clear Blue Smart Off-Grid Illumient lighting, and the supermarket chain has implemented a variety of options to suit the needs of its consumers, from basic solar-powered streetlights, to solar-wind hybrid lights and income generating advertising lights. These banners are used to highlight the electric vehicle charging system next to it, further showcasing Hy-Vee’s commitment to sustainability and recognition of the growing trend towards clean technology.

Adds Tuerk, “It is great to work with a customer who recognizes the value of Smart Off-Grid lighting and one who is committed to environmental sustainability. We hope that other supermarket chains will see Hy-Vee’s actions as an easy step that they too can take towards reducing their environmental impact. With Smart Off-Grid Illumient lighting, stores can also better ensure safety and comfort for their customers with bright, reliable off-grid lighting. We look forward to a long partnership with Hy-Vee.”

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned chain of more than 240 supermarkets located throughout the Midwestern United States in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Many of the stores now have an Illumient solar and wind-powered advertising light in the parking lot. The advertising banner on the pole highlights the electric vehicle charging system next to it.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU | FRANKFURT: 0YA)

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations: investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Miriam Tuerk

CoFounder & CEO

Miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com

+1-416-433-3952

Press Contact

Becky Nye

Director

Montieth & Company

12 E 49th St., New York, NY 10017 bnye@montiethco.com