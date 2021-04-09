RAMM Pharma Commences Sales of NettaPet™ CBD Enriched Super Premium Quality Dog Food with Strong Pre-Order Demand

TORONTO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM) (OTC: RAMMF), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that it has commenced commercial sales of its NettaPet™ cannabidiol (“CBD”) enriched super premium quality dog food. NettaPet is the first product to be commercialized by RAMM’s wholly owned subsidiary NettaLife which focuses on the production, commercialization and export of CBD enriched pet food, specialty pharmaceutical, cosmetic and other products for animals, as well as research & development in support of total animal wellbeing. Additional information can be found on NettaLife’s website www.nettalife.com.



40 Tons of NettaPet™ was produced in RAMM’s maiden production run, over 50% of which was pre-sold to wholesalers and distributors providing nation-wide distribution for NettaPet™ products across Uruguay. Commercial-scale production will now continue for all three formulations to meet consumer demand.

“We are pleased to commence sales of our super premium dog food and with the strong demand that has been seen without having commenced any marketing initiatives. We are eager to expand this business within Uruguay and internationally,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.

NettaPet™ CBD enriched super premium quality dog food, approved and registered by the Uruguayan Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (MGAP) is available in three formulations – Puppy, Adult and Senior dog. Each of the three formulations is available in 3.420kg, 12kg and 22kg formats. NettaPet™ dog food features only premium ingredients and natural flavours, with no artificial flavours or colouring. Only premium chicken and beef protein are used, with a minimum protein of 26% in the Adult formulation and 30% in the Puppy formulation.

Uniquely designed, high-quality packaging preserves freshness of the food and allows NettaPet™ dog food to be made without any artificial preservatives. NettaPet™ packaging features triple layer construction and aluminized interior with a zip-lock closure and humidity valve, all of which keep the food fresh even after it has been opened.

Animal CBD, Pet Food & Veterinary Market Information

The global pet food market size was valued at USD $87.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025 (Grand View Research).

The Pet CBD market is expected to reach USD $1.7 billion by the end of 2025, driven by recent research-based knowledge on CBD’s potential benefits, combined with ongoing product innovations from CBD companies and increased consumer awareness and demand for pet CBD products. Growth is being driven by pet owners looking for natural alternatives for pets’ medical ailments, especially anxiety, pain, or other serious conditions that have not responded well to other treatments (Brightfield Group, 2020).

The global veterinary medicine market size was estimated at USD $29.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028 (Grand View Research).

About NettaPet™

The Nettalife team has worked with experts in pet nutrition to create tasty and healthy recipes for the NettaPet™ line. Each formulation contains the ideal concentrations of nutrients for each profile (Puppy, Adult and Senior) recommended by the reference associations of the United States (AAFCO) and Europe (FEDIAF). Each formulation includes high-quality hemp biomass providing CBD, vitamins A, C and D, amino acids, fatty acids and natural fiber. NettaPet™ products are made from premium hemp CBD with less than 0.2% THC and meet Uruguayan federal regulations for export to most Latin American countries. A cat food range is currently under development along with a pipeline of other products under development.

About NettaLife™

NettaLife is a leading developer of cannabis-based products for pets and large animals. NettaLife’s products are currently manufactured under two main brands - NettaPet™ which is focused on nutrition, and NettaVet™ which is focused on the development of specialized veterinary and medicinal products. In November 2019, NettaPet™ became the first cannabis-based pet food to be approved and registered by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (MGAP). NettaLife is led by a team of pioneers in the development of the pet and animal care industry in Uruguay and Latin America with significant veterinary industry expertise and pet-focused business acumen.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Led by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and compassionate use in several Latin American countries, as well as a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes wholly owned subsidiaries Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and Ramm Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

