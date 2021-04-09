The Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to grow by $ 7.30 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Waste Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058395/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on food waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the conversion of food waste into biofuels and organic fertilizers, growing concern about carbon emissions, and increasing implementation of regulations and favorable policies. In addition, conversion of food waste into biofuels and organic fertilizers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food waste management market market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The food waste management market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Landfill

• Recycling

• Incineration



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies increasing integration of GIS in food waste management as one of the prime reasons driving the food waste management market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of startups and the increasing popularity of IWMS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on food waste management market covers the following areas:

• Food waste management market sizing

• Food waste management market forecast

• Food waste management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food waste management market vendors that include Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Biffa Plc, China Everbright International Ltd., E.L. Harvey & Sons Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Recology Inc., Republic Services Inc., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. Also, the food waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

