Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report 2021: Market was valued at $3359.84 Million in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market was valued at USD 3359.84 Million in the year 2020.

The growth of this market can majorly be attributed to the increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation.

However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing advancements in clinical diagnostic techniques, increasing public-private funding for life science research and increasing automation across the globe.



Nucleic acid isolation and purification is essential for a variety of medical applications such as drug discovery, research and others. The need for high quality, highly pure nucleic acid such as DNA and RNA are an essential for a wide variety of research and clinical applications.



Kits accounted for the largest share of the market among product type segment. Growth in this market can be attributed to the low cost and easy usage of kits in applications such as gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, Reagents will be followed by High kits and Instruments will also boost the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in coming years.



Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2020. Factors such as significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026



5. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segmentation: An Analysis (2016-2026)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 High Kits - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Reagents - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: By Application Type

5.2.1 Diagnostics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Drug Discovery & Development - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Personalized Medicine - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Agriculture & Animal Research - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: By End user

5.3.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Regional Analysis



8. Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Product Type, 2026

11.2 By Application Type, 2026

11.3 By End User, 2026

11.4 By Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Regulatory Compliance



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

QIAGEN

Illumina Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Promega Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

