Biofuels: Low Hanging Fruit on the Climate Solutions Tree – April 13 Virtual Event

As policymakers move to tackle the climate change challenge on a local, regional and national level, a mix of near-term and longer-term strategies for the transportation sector are emerging. While all-electric and zero emissions strategies seem to dominate the headlines, it is increasingly clear that they may not be available or suitable for all sectors in the immediate future.

The use for biobased diesel fuel in diesel vehicles and equipment is an effective greenhouse gas mitigation strategy that every public and private fleet should have access to right alongside other solutions. The nature of tackling the climate challenge – its urgency and complexity dictate that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

This free online event will provide a timely update and fresh perspectives on the state of policy, technology and user experiences with renewable biofuels including biodiesel and renewable diesel fuel.

While the potential for an all-electric passenger vehicle fleet gains ground, heavy-duty commercial vehicles and equipment, the vastly different nature of the market’s duty cycle and operating needs pose much more complex challenges for alternatives to diesel. Because diesel is the prime mover of key sectors of the economy, the use of low carbon fuels can be a game changer for reducing emissions from the hard-to-decarbonize transportation and equipment sectors for both new and existing vehicles and equipment.

Investments in renewable diesel and biodiesel production are expanding rapidly both from conventional biofuel producers as well as the existing petroleum refining sector, signaling a strategy of greater access to low carbon fuels nationwide that will enable more governments and private fleets viable options to meet the near-term climate challenge head-on.

This web event will provide attendees:

A better understanding about the expanding capabilities of biodiesel and renewable diesel fuel

Anticipated supply growth of these fuels

Capabilities of diesel engines to operate using these fuels

Immediate term climate benefits of using these low carbon renewable fuels and policies that have incentivized their use

Case studies concerning real-world use of these fuels in hard-to-decarbonize sectors and the immediate term climate benefits generated

Speakers include:

Carrie Song, Vice President, Renewable Road Transport, North America - Neste

David Slade, Executive Director, Biofuel Technology and Services - Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Jennifer Weaver, OEM Market Development Manager - National Biodiesel Board

