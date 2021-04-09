Worldwide Corneal Topographers Industry to 2025 - Advancements in Novel Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corneal Topographers Market (2020-2025) by Product, Application, Technology, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corneal topographers market is estimated to be USD 665.07 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 873.35 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors, such as the rising number of ocular diseases along with the high demand for the correction of laser refractive procedures is contributing significantly to the growth of the corneal topographer market. Also, the growing demand for non-invasive procedures and the use of corneal topography in monitoring postoperative corneal recoveries has aided the market growth further.



However, factors such as the high cost of corneal topography devices, and lack of awareness about the usage of these devices may hamper the market in the forecasted period. Similarly, complications and post-surgery errors arising out of Lasik surgeries are likely to deter the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Corneal Topographers Market is segmented further based on Product, Application, Technology, End-User, and Geography.



By Product, the market is classified as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Placido, scheimpflug, ray tracing, and LED triangulation. Amongst all, the Placido segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the market for corneal topographers during the forecast period.



By Application, the market is classified as corneal disorder diagnosis, cataract surgery evaluation, refractive surgery evaluation, contact lens fitting, and others. Amongst all, the refractive surgery evaluation is estimated to account for the dominant share during the forecasted period.



By Technology, the market is classified as scanning slit technology and reflection-based technology. Amongst the two, the reflection-based technology holds the highest market share.



By End User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, and Others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments



1. Topcon Healthcare has launched the new Aladdin-M Instrument. The tool is equipped with corneal topography, pupillometry, and optical biometry for measuring corneal curvature, pupil dynamics, and axial length merics. - 28th August 2020

2. Nidek Co. Ltd. has launched a B-scan Denoising Software, retinal imaging offering for the NIDEK OCT series. This software can help convert a B-scan retinal OCT image to a high definition image by a denoising technique through deep learning.- 21st December 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., and Oculus Optikgerate GmbH etc



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Corneal Topographers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising number of ocular diseases

4.2.1.2 High demand for the correction of laser refractive error procedures

4.2.1.3 Growing demand for non-invasive procedures

4.2.1.4 High adoption of corneal topography in monitoring postoperative corneal recovery

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High cost

4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled Ophthalmologists in Emerging Nations

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing awareness about corneal surface disorders

4.2.3.2 Advancements in novel technologies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Presence of non-standardized algorithms between various brands of corneal topographers

4.2.4.2 Complications and post-surgery errors observed with LASIK treatments

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

6.3 Placido

6.4 Scheimpflug

6.5 Ray Tracing

6.6 LED Triangulation



7 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cataract surgery evaluation

7.3 Corneal disorder diagnosis

7.4 Refractive surgery evaluation

7.5 Contact lens fitting

7.6 Post-penetrating Keratoplasty

7.7 Post-refractive Surgery

7.8 Keratoconus

7.9 Others



8 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scanning Slit Technology

8.3 Reflection Based Technology



9 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Ophthalmic clinics

9.4 Ambulatory surgical centers

9.5 Others



10 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Carl Zeiss AG

12.2 Oculus Optikgerate GmbH

12.3 Cassini Technologies

12.4 Nidek Co., Ltd.

12.5 Tomey Corporation (Menicon Co)

12.6 EyeSys Vision

12.7 Tracey Technologies

12.8 Topcon Corporation

12.9 Optikon 2000 SpA (PhysIOL)

12.10 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

12.11 Essilor International SA,

12.12 SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH (Ardian)

12.13 Ziemer Group AG

12.14 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

12.15 Agfa Healthcare

12.16 Imalux Corporation

12.17 Novacam Technologies Inc

12.18 Optos Plc (Nikon)

12.19 Aeon Imaging

12.20 Medmont International Pty Ltd

12.21 Luneau Technology Group

12.22 Alcon plc.

12.23 Abbott Laboratories

12.24 Allergan, Inc (AbbVie Inc)

12.25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

12.26 STAAR Surgical Company



13 Appendix

13.1 Questionnaire



