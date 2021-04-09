The Global Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market is expected to grow by $ 477.06 million during 2021-2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058361/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market’s growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Our report on the point of sale (POS) cash drawer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the safety and effective cash management, growing organized retail format, and continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide. In addition, safety and effective cash management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The point of sale (POS) cash drawer market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscape.



The point of sale (POS) cash drawer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Hospitality



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of small POS cash drawers as one of the prime reasons driving the point of sale (POS) cash drawer market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovations driving the cash drawers market and strategic partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on point of sale (POS) cash drawer market covers the following areas:

• Point of sale (POS) cash drawer market sizing

• Point of sale (POS) cash drawer market forecast

• Point of sale (POS) cash drawer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading point of sale (POS) cash drawer market vendors that include APG Cash Drawer LLC., Cash Register Warehouse, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., HP Inc., MMF POS, M-S Cash Drawer, NCR Corp., Xiamen Kasrow Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Hongsheng Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the point of sale (POS) cash drawer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

