Global Fecal Occult Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global fecal occult testing market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. A fecal occult blood test (FOBT) is a noninvasive procedure used to detect hidden blood in the feces or stool. It is performed by collecting samples using cards and flushable reagent pads or tissues. These samples are sent to the laboratory for testing and are used to diagnose conditions such as hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, ulcers, colitis, benign tumors and colon polyps or cancer, which cause bleeding in the digestive tract. At present, the growing awareness about early screening is promoting the adoption of fecal occult testing, as it enables quick medical decisions, provides effective healthcare, and leads to improved quality of life and the reduced mortality rate.



The rising focus on integrated health services for improved patient experience and health outcomes, in confluence with the increasing inclination towards point-of-care diagnostics (POCD), represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population is accelerating the growth of the market as the risk of contracting diseases increases with age. As a result, governing agencies of various countries are implementing several FOBT screening programs for older adults. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) procedures is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, immunochemical fecal occult blood tests (iFOBTs or FITs) are gaining traction as they are easy to use and clinically more sensitive to cancers and advanced adenomas. The easy availability of FOBT devices at online retail stores is anticipated to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fecal occult testing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fecal occult testing market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, test type and end user.



Breakup by Test Type:

Guaiac FOB Stool Test

Immuno-FOB Agglutination Test

Lateral Flow Immuno-FOB Test

Immuno-FOB ELISA Test

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Biohit Oyj, EDP Biotech Corporation, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Quidel Corporation and Randox Laboratories Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fecal occult testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fecal occult testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fecal occult testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



