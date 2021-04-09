The Global Capnography Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 526.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capnography Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058350/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the capnography devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, recurrent consumption of capnography disposables, and favorable regulatory guidelines for use of capnography. In addition, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The capnography devices market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The capnography devices market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Sidestream Capnography

• Mainstream Capnography

• Microstream Capnography



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing application of capnography as one of the prime reasons driving the capnography devices market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on capnography devices market covers the following areas:

• Capnography devices market sizing

• Capnography devices market forecast

• Capnography devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading capnography devices market vendors that include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., SCHILLER AG, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the capnography devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

