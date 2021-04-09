FACT Inc. (OTC: FCTI) Finds Niche in Ensuring Authenticity in Art, Collectibles Market

NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – FACT Inc. (OTC: FCTI) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “NFT’s and Revolutionizing Security in the Art and Collectibles Market.”

An NFT can be anything digital: a song, a video, a GIF or even a tweet. Sports videos are spiking in value, including an NFT of a video clip of a Lebron James dunk recently selling for over $200,000. The white-hot commodity today is art, as evidenced by Mike Winkelman, a digital artist known as Beeple, selling his JPEG titled, “Everydays — The First 5000 Days” at a Christie’s online auction for a stunning $69.3 million, including fees. Just as with any great piece of artwork or cultural property, replicas or copies can be made for distribution, but NFT’s are the one-of-a-kind original.

With worldwide reach, FACT Inc. (OTCPK: FCTI ) is revolutionizing security for the art and collectibles market. Using forensic technology presently used by global law enforcement agencies for ballistics, FACT provides products and services to authenticate and analyze fine art and collectibles. FACT offers an eponymous turnkey suite of products, called FACT, an acronym for Forensic Asset Certification Technology, for comprehensive data collection and tracking to ensure the authenticity of any item.

FACT (Forensic Asset Certification Technology) is a global organization that is revolutionizing security for the art and collectibles market. FACT utilizes ballistics technology, currently employed by global law enforcement agencies, to authenticate and analyze fine art and collectibles. FACT offers a suite of robust collection management products that includes authentication, condition reporting, GPS tracking, and provenance data – all stored securely on the blockchain and accessible in real time to the consumer. The FACT software application is applicable to various channels within the fine art and collectible industry including secured lending, insurance, dealers, auction houses, grading companies, and private collectors. FACT is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

