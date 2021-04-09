Celebrating Earth Day and Conservation in The Palm Beaches

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Earth Day approaching on April 22, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its many cultural organizations are celebrating our planet and raising awareness for the well-being of all living things this year through immersive experiences and educational programming. The Palm Beaches is a destination committed not only to arts and culture, but also science and conservation.

Below is a preview of programming throughout April and beyond for residents and visitors alike to experience how Florida’s Cultural Capital® is showing appreciation for the beauty of Earth.

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival - On Tour , Resilient By Nature - A Virtual Film Festival Experience on April 10 (6:30-9pm) bringing curated films right to your living room! They capture epic international outdoor adventures and research, kindle a love for nature and inspire environmental stewardship –through the art of film. Tickets start at $20 and include access to the online event with special guest hosts, chat room, event program, door prize entry and more! Learn more and get tickets here .

will host a Native Plant Tour on Thursday, April 22nd (from 9:30-11am) with Horticulturist Joshua Spall, who will lead a special tour of Florida native plants located throughout the Garden. He will focus on why using native plants in the landscape is important to our environment. Loggerhead Marinelife Center is prioritizing animal conservation by providing immersive experiences. The center will host pop-up beach clean-ups so that participants can help clean the beach and visit the center’s Mobile Marine Debris Sorting Station where they will learn about the most commonly found marine debris items. Participants will also learn how and why the center sorts and records all marine debris collected during their efforts. LMC also offers programs such as Adopt a Sea Turtle so that visitors can do their part to help protect sea turtles.

In addition to the above, there are so many destinations that offer programming to learn about environmental and conservation, including Busch Wildlife Sanctuary , Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge , South Florida Science Center & Aquarium , Manatee Lagoon and more. For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full listing of upcoming events throughout The Palm Beaches, please visit their events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events.

*If you plan on traveling, please note that cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is a top priority for visitors. Palm Beach County currently has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Local cultural organizations also have specific guidelines right now to help keep guests safe. Many have signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for further updates and details before visiting.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries, and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

###