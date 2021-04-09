The Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market is expected to grow by $ 19.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058346/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on internet protocol (IP) camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of video analytics and an increase in criminal activities. In addition, growth of video analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The internet protocol (IP) camera market market analysis include connectivity segment and geographic landscape.



The internet protocol (IP) camera market is segmented as below:

By Connectivity

• Centralized IP camera arrangement

• Decentralized IP camera arrangement



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing need for video surveillance in residential and commercial sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on internet protocol (IP) camera market covers the following areas:

• Internet protocol (IP) camera market sizing

• Internet protocol (IP) camera market forecast

• Internet protocol (IP) camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet protocol (IP) camera market vendors that include Axis Communications AB, CAMSTAR USA , Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Digital Data Communications, D-Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the internet protocol (IP) camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

