G4S plc: ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER MADE BY ATLAS UK BIDCO LIMITED BY PDMRs

9 April 2021

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER MADE BY ATLAS UK BIDCO LIMITED BY PDMRs



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

The table below sets out the shares in respect of which the Company’s PDMRs accepted the offer made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

Name of PDMR Role Total Number of Shares Ashley Almanza



Chief Executive Officer 2,366,187 Tim Weller



Chief Financial Officer 630,944 Mel Brooks



Regional President – Africa 341,778 John Kenning



Regional CEO – Americas 596,860 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – UK & Middle East



503,702 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen



Group General Counsel 893,036 Jesus Rosano Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation



179,379 Stephane Verdoy



Regional CEO – Europe 78,094 Sanjay Verma Regional President – Asia 39,120



Debbie Walker



Group Corporate Affairs Director 366,778 John Connolly Chairman/Non-Executive Director 611,642 Steve Mogford



Non-Executive Director 10,000 John Ramsay Non-Executive Director 38,000

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 2,366,187

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Tim Weller

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 630,944

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Mel Brooks

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President – Africa /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 341,778

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – Americas /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 596,860

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Graham Levinsohn

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – UK & Middle East

/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 503,702

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 893,036

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Jesus Rosano

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation

/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 179,379

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Stephane Verdoy

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – Europe /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 78,094

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Sanjay Verma

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President – Asia /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 39,120

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 366,778

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

John Connolly, chairman and a PDMR of the Company and his PCA Odile Griffith Disposed of 611,642 shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Connolly and his PCA

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 611,642

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Odile Griffith

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of the Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 611,642

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the

transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the

transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Steve Mogford

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 10,000

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Ramsay

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 38,000

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON