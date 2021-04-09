G4S plc: ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER MADE BY ATLAS UK BIDCO LIMITED BY PDMRs

9 April 2021
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER MADE BY ATLAS UK BIDCO LIMITED BY PDMRs
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
The table below sets out the shares in respect of which the Company’s PDMRs accepted the offer made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited.
|Name of PDMR
|Role
|Total Number of Shares
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,366,187
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|630,944
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|341,778
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|596,860
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO – UK & Middle East
|503,702
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|893,036
|Jesus Rosano
|Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation
|179,379
|Stephane Verdoy
|Regional CEO – Europe
|78,094
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|39,120
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|366,778
|John Connolly
|Chairman/Non-Executive Director
|611,642
|Steve Mogford
|Non-Executive Director
|10,000
|John Ramsay
|Non-Executive Director
|38,000
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£2.45
|2,366,187
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
6 April 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
XLON
John Connolly, chairman and a PDMR of the Company and his PCA Odile Griffith Disposed of 611,642 shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
John Connolly and his PCA
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Disposal of shares through the acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£2.45
|611,642
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
6 April 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
XLON
