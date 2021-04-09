Outlook on the Agricultural Robots Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application, Offering and Region

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural robots market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2020. Agricultural robots, also known as agribots, are one of the latest innovations in the agriculture industry. They are autonomous machines utilized for improving quality and efficiency of yield, minimizing reliance on manual labor, and increasing the overall productivity. Agricultural robots are usually equipped with end effectors or specialized arms for performing a wide range of horticultural activities such as weed control, seeding and planting, aerial data collection, filed mapping, fertilizing and irrigation, intercultural operations, harvesting, soil analysis, and environmental monitoring. Apart from this, these robots are also employed for washing and milking livestock in the dairy farming industry.



Global Agricultural Robots Market Drivers:



With growing population, the demand for food is rising at a rapid pace worldwide. As a result, farmers are now shifting towards modern tools and equipment, such as agricultural robots, to increase their total productivity and generating more revenue. Further, governments around the world are offering subsidies and undertaking initiatives to propagate awareness about automated technologies among farmers. For instance, the European Union has funded projects, such as GRAPE and MARS, to replace labor-intensive tasks with advanced automated technologies. Moreover, several established and start-up agricultural companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce an innovative range of agricultural robots. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global agricultural robots market to reach a value of US$ 21.10 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.50% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Product Type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Others

Breakup by Application:

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Animal Management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Agco Corporation, Lely Holding S.A.R.L, AG Eagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, Agrobot, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, Precision Hawk, IBM, Agjunction, Inc., DJI, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., AG Leader Technology, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autocopter Corp, Auroras S.R.L., Grownetics Inc. and Autonomous Tractor Corporation.



