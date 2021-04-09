The Global Soda Ash Market is expected to grow by 5.86 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soda Ash Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840312/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the soda ash market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand for soda ash from glass industry and the growing chemical industry. In addition, the increase in demand for soda ash from glass industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The soda ash market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The soda ash market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Glass

• Soaps and detergents

• Chemicals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the soda ash market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on soda ash market covers the following areas:

• Soda ash market sizing

• Soda ash market forecast

• Soda ash market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soda ash market vendors that include BASF SE, Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., OCI Company Ltd., Solvay SA, and Tata Chemicals Ltd. Also, the soda ash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

