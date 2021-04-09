Outlook on the Digital Marketing Software Global Market to 2026 - by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-use and Region

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital marketing software market reached a value of US$ 48.3 Billion in 2020. Digital marketing is a multifaceted approach to promote brands, goods and services using the internet and electronic media. It relies on different channels, such as instant messaging (IM), social media platforms, websites and mobile applications, to improve consumer engagement. It is generally conducted using software that helps generate reports and analytics, create landing pages and perform other types of promotion activities. Digital marketing software also assists in reaching targeted audiences and building brand loyalty.
Rapid digitization across various business verticals, in confluence with the increasing focus on expanding global consumer reach, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, with the rising penetration of the internet, increasing sales of smartphones and the growing influence of social networking sites, companies are utilizing digital marketing strategies to analyze consumer behavior and preferences in real-time. This further helps improve opportunities for marketers to offer customized solutions and strengthen their consumer relationships. Furthermore, as digital marketing cost-effectively provides access to mass audiences, it is gaining traction across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Moreover, retailers are adopting location-based advertising to give consumers personalized updates on offers, discounts and new products, which is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the demand for online shopping and entertainment services around the world. As a result, several companies are shifting towards e-commerce channels to sell their products and adopting digital marketing strategies to advertise their goods and services remotely. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital marketing software market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital marketing software market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, solution, service, deployment type, organization size and end use.
Breakup by Solution:
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Email Marketing
- Social Media
- Search Marketing
- Content Management
- Marketing Automation
- Campaign Management
- Others
Breakup by Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by End Use:
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- BFSI
- Information Technology
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HubSpot Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global digital marketing software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital marketing software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global digital marketing software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Marketing Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Email Marketing
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Social Media
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Search Marketing
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Content Management
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Marketing Automation
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Campaign Management
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Professional Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Managed Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 On-Premise
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-Based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End Use
10.1 Media and Entertainment
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Manufacturing
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Retail
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 BFSI
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Information Technology
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Act-On Software Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Adobe Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 HubSpot Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 IBM Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Microsoft Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Oracle Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Salesforce.com Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 SAP SE
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 SAS Institute Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
