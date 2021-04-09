The Global Low-Alcohol Beer Market is expected to grow by $ 3655.36 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Alcohol Beer Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892919/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on low-alcohol beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global beer market and increasing health consciousness among consumers. In addition, the growing global beer market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The low-alcohol beer market market analysis include distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The low-alcohol beer market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off trade

• On trade



By Geographic

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the government reformsas one of the prime reasons driving the low-alcohol beer market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on low-alcohol beer market covers the following areas:

• Low-alcohol beer market sizing

• Low-alcohol beer market forecast

• Low-alcohol beer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-alcohol beer market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Also, the low-alcohol beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

