The Global Interior Design Services Market is expected to grow by $ 24.13 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

Our report on interior design services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in demand from commercial infrastructure sector and an increase in worldwide construction activities. In addition, growth in demand from commercial infrastructure sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The interior design services market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The interior design services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the improvement in standard of living and introduction of premium interior designing services as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design services market growth during the next few years.



The report on interior design services market covers the following areas:

• Interior design services market sizing

• Interior design services market forecast

• Interior design services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design services market vendors that include AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.. Also, the interior design services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

