INTELEX APPOINTS NEW PRODUCT LEADER TO ACCELERATE CONNECTED EHSQ INNOVATION

TORONTO, CANADA, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced the appointment of Brian Ice as its new Chief Product & Engineering Officer to drive rapid innovation and scale of its connected EHSQ vision.

With almost twenty years of proven experience leading technology and product management teams at global multi-nationals as well as scale-ups, Ice will oversee all facets of development and execution of Intelex’s innovation and technology roadmap. His mandate encompasses guiding product management, engineering, and cloud operations teams to dream up, develop, and deliver products and solutions that delight our customers and solve their most urgent pain points.

“Intelex is one of those rare companies with a platform that has fundamentally transformed how companies deliver cleaner, safer, and more efficient operations”, said Ice. “I’m privileged to be joining the world-class team of engineers and technologists at this crucial and transformative phase of the company’s innovation and growth to deliver on the company’s market-leading connected EHSQ vision.”

“With a broad cross-section of SaaS and connected technology experience to draw on, Brian has a rich background in architecting and implementing technology visions at global enterprise-scale,” said Justin McElhattan, president of Intelex and Industrial Scientific. “He brings both the intellect and affinity for continuous delivery needed to make transformative technologies a reality. We are fortunate to have his rich perspective and leadership on the team to solve our customers’ next generation EHSQ challenges.”

Prior to joining Intelex, Ice was general manager at Tektronix, Inc., another Fortive company, in its Mainstream Solutions division where he led the product development roadmap and the successful commercialization of its software and test and measurement product portfolio globally. During his career, Ice has held various leadership roles across engineering and product management for a variety of innovative and mission-critical technology companies. These include Harris Corporation (now L3Harris Technologies), a global provider of electronic, communication, and intelligence systems for military, government, healthcare, utilities, and private sector, Raytheon, a provider of aerospace and defence advanced systems and services, and ANCILE, a global software product portfolio that serves over 4,400 customers more than half of the Fortune 100 companies.

Ice holds Bachelor and Master of Sciences degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the Tepper School at Carnegie Mellon.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

