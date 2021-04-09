The Global Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market is expected to grow by $ 7.22 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783993/?utm_source=GNW

22 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Our report on research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased access to global talent pool by enterprises and outsourcing R&D services is a cost effective solution. In addition, increased access to global talent pool by enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunications

• Semiconductor

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing need to focus on core competencies as one of the prime reasons driving the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

• Research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market sizing

• Research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market forecast

• Research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Instrumente AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindtree Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783993/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________