Maru Appoints Erica Ruyle Managing Director, Qualitative

TORONTO and LONDON, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and Insights Software & Advisory Services company, has announced the appointment of Erica Ruyle, Managing Director, Qualitative.



Erica will be responsible for partnering and leading Maru’s qualitative client activation initiatives and strategies. This role is responsible for the development and strategic management of our Qualitative IP and Software. Erica will partner with Maru’s HUB Development group on the qualitative environment to help shape it as it is being developed and assist in the packaging of our digital qualitative offer.

“Erica is a real crowd pleaser. She is in constant demand from our clients because of her brilliant mind and incisive strategic outputs. Her work is consistently top quality and her vision for Qualitative and its role in the company is well formed and exciting,” said Maru CEO, Ged Parton.

“I am thrilled that she has taken on the role. Erica will lead broadening of our reputation to show clients that we can handle mixed method, strategic and digital qualitative work which is rooted in our software platform and reflects our Feel, Behave, Think philosophy,” Parton added.

Erica joined Maru in 2018 and has 20 years of international qualitative experience. She has expertise in ethnography, human-centered design, product innovation, co-creation, and strategic workshopping. Her background in Anthropology provides an invaluable lens to interpret consumer behavior and the surrounding culture that drives it. She is also a customer journey mapping expert. Her category experience encompasses consumer packaged goods, technology, healthcare, and automotive.

About Maru Group

SOFTWARE + ADVISORY SERVICES

Maru is a world leading CX and Insights Software & Advisory Services company. Maru was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of Software & Advisory Services delivering data in real-time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real-time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience and access to the best minds in research. Maru’s flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve our Software directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize our Software with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru successfully delivers major national and international CX and CEM programs for Enterprise organizations.