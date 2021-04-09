Franklin Wireless Responds to Verizon Jetpack Recall

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, has been notified that Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin. Franklin is continuing to work with its battery and device manufacturing partners to determine the cause and extent of the concerns. At this time, fewer than 20 reports of trouble have been received with over 2 million devices in sold over the last three and a half years.



