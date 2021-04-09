Healthcare Collaborative Robots Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new market research published by Global Market Estimates, the Healthcare Collaborative Robots Market will grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Healthcare collaborative robots are automated systems deployed in the medical industry to perform various tasks. Starting from the administrative task, lab testing, patient care, and surgical aids. These cobots require an hour to fill the gap between the ongoing medical industry burden and staff shortage. The rising requirement to facilitate automation in the healthcare industry to reduce infection exposure to front-line workers along with increased technological advancement in inpatient care services has influenced the healthcare collaborative robots market growth.

Increasing demand from services like patient monitoring, medicine dispensing, maintaining patient records, e-prescription, billing, insurance claim, and patient nursing will promote market penetration. In addition, precision in working, reducing nurses' stress, and improved productivity will encourage the cobots adoption.





Robotic arm and sensor will lead the hardware segment

Robotic arm and sensor will be a major contributor over the forecast period. The increasing need to replace the industrial processing system with automated systems will support the robotic arm and sensor penetration. High requirement for surgical applications and goal to achieve more precision while operating will drive the demand. The deployment of cobots will also reduce dependency on a large number of staff which makes the operation more cost-effective.

Lab testing and patient care holds the high potential

The cobots are proved to be extremely efficient while performing the lab testing tasks. High precision, fast turnaround time, and reduced dependency on manual tasks will positively influence the lab testing applications. The other key promising application is patient care which includes medicine dispensing, taking swab samples, checking temperature, blood pressure, and conducting various sample tests which have made it easier for health workers to reduce their burden and utilize more time on urgent matters.

APAC will witness the significant gains

Asia Pacific will attain the highest CAGR in the coming years. Medical industry expansion accompanied by wide application scope to meet the rising automation requirement in the healthcare sector will induce regional industry growth. Japan, China, South Korea, and Singapore will be the key contributing countries in the region owing to their high investment in the medical equipment industry.

Technological advancement and wider reach will be the major strategies

Global Healthcare Collaborative Robots market share is competitive due to the presence of large-scale industry players. Some major industry participants are Xenex, Intuitive Surgical, Paro Robots, Accuray Incorporated, MOV.AI, Teradyne Inc., OMRON Corporation, AUBO Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., FANUC Corporation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Universal Robots, Festo, Techman Robot Inc., and Doosan Corporation.





Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hardware Robotic Arm End effector Sensor Motor Others

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Lab Testing

Patient Care

Surgery

Medical Device Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



