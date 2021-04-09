Bloom Beauty Essence® Introduces its Skin Care Supplements and Drinks to Buyers from Major Retail Chains at ECRM Event

PALM BEACH, FL, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Beauty Essence® introduced its innovative skin care supplements and collagen drinks at last month’s ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program.”

“We had the opportunity to meet with buyers for major retail outlets from national food, drug, and mass health chains,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company that developed Bloom Beauty Essence®. “We are moving forward with our U.S. roll-out, and ECRM allowed us to highlight the benefits of our products.”

In addition to the retail chains represented at ECRM, Walmart.com now carries Boom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen.

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“American consumers are learning about the Beauty Essence® product line,” Steiner-Kienzler said, adding that the products were featured earlier this year on the Nashville Today Show.

Bloom Beauty Essence® supplements and collagen drinks protect your skin from sunrise to sunset.

To prevent your skin from premature aging, take the Day Spa supplement. The Night Spa supplements help revitalize your skin when you are asleep. The collagen drink, which comes in regular and low-calorie varieties, is the first tasty skincare drink with collagen that rehydrates and protects your skin during the day.

“From morning to night, Bloom Beauty Essence® helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and gives your skin a radiant glow,” she added.

To purchase Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink with Collagen, please click on Regular and Low-Calorie.

