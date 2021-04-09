The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB Medicinos bankas is convened

English Lithuanian

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB Medicinos Bankas (registered office address: Pamėnkalnio str. 40, Vilnius, company code 112027077, VAT payer code LT120270716) was initiated by the decision of the Board of UAB Medicinos bankas.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is convened on April 19, 2021, the place of the meeting is the premises of the central office of UAB Medicinos bankas, at the address Pamėnkalnio str. 40 (2nd floor), Vilnius.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will start at 10:00. (Registration will start at 9:00).

The agenda of the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is as follows:

Regarding the approval of the form of the contract on activity of the member of the Supervisory Board with the members of the Supervisory Board of UAB Medicinos bankas. Regarding the determination of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board of UAB Medicinos bankas and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The draft decisions proposed by the Board of UAB Medicinos bankas on each matter covered by the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders are submitted with this notice.

Draft decisions on each matter covered by the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as other documents that must be presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders and information related to the exercise of the rights of shareholders are available in the offices of the bank at Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius as well at least 10 days before the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of the bank will be granted access to the documents held by the bank concerning the agenda of the meeting, including the draft decisions. The documents will be made available in the offices of the bank at Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius. Documents and other information related to the agenda of the meeting will be presented to the shareholders only if the relevant shareholder presents his/her identity document. If the shareholder is represented by another person, the latter is required to present his/her identity document and a document confirming the right to represent the shareholder of Medicinos Bankas UAB as set out in the applicable legislation of the Republic of Lithuania.

More information: Povilas Valiukas the Head of Legal department. Phone: +370 614 59687

