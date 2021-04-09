Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

9 April 2021

Issue of Equity

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 9 April 2021 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 16 February 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

2,285,723 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 55.23p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 16 April 2021.

Following this allotment, the Company has 146,518,217 Shares in issue (net of any shares acquired for cancellation which have not yet settled) which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.